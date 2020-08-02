CLEARWATER-Simon, Dennis E. age 61, farmer/dairyman, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Rosary, 6pm, Sun. Funeral Mass, 10:30am, Mon, BOTH at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Schulte. Preceded by his father, Emmett Simon; sister, Marilyn Garretson; brothers, Gary and Don Simon; sister-in-law, Sherry Simon. Survivors: mother, Catherine (Becker) Simon; siblings, Judy (Gary) Martin, Jim (Peggy) Simon, Jane (Randy) Mills, Pat (Allen) Thome, all of Clearwater, Michelle (Eddie) Sanchez of Treasure Island, FL; sister-in-law, Kendra Dexter; brother-in-law, Chuck Garretson. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 11000 SW Blvd, Wichita, KS 67215. www.wsmortuary.com