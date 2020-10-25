1/1
Dennis Gilbert
1942 - 2020
Dennis Gilbert
January 6, 1942 - October 20, 2020
Medicine Lodge, Kansas - Dennis Franklin Gilbert, age 78, retired, former owner of Ledford Gage Lab, Inc., passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Dennis was born in Wichita, KS on January 6, 1942 to Franklin O. Gilbert and Eileen C. Cragan. He was the oldest of four children. Dennis' family moved to Derby where he graduated from Derby High School in 1960. Dennis served in the National Guard after graduation. He married Virginia J. LaCrosse in 1962. He was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He remained in Derby until 2010, moving to Lake Arrowhead in Medicine Lodge after retirement. Dennis was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed travelling and telling stories! He never met a stranger and welcomed all to his home. He was the life of every party! Dennis was always proud of his family and took joy in spending time with them. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia in 2013 and grandson, Myles in 2014. He is survived by his wife, Ranita J. Johnson, sons, Shawn (Judy) Gilbert; Scott (Sherry) Gilbert; grandchildren, Ryan (Taylor) Gilbert, Kelli (Josue) Franco, Shane (Morgan) Gilbert, Chad (Taylor) Gilbert and Shanna Gilbert; great grandson, Aksel Gilbert; siblings, Don (Connie) Gilbert, David (Mary) Gilbert and Debbie (David) Ballard. A Memorial Service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 27 at El Paso Cemetery, 700 E. Kay Street, Derby. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 25, 2020.
