Wichita- Glover, Dennis Dennis Martin Glover, 66, retired from Spirit AeroSystems, passed away on September 18th. He was born to Fred and Freda (Love) Glover on June 5th, 1953. Survived by his wife Roxane Gaetke. Son Justin (Kristi) Glover, daughter Kelley (Duane) Scherer, stepdaughter Lindsay (Tony) George, and stepson Mitchell Gaetke. Nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Rosary will on Saturday September 28th at Christ the King Catholic Church, in Wichita at 10:00 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 10:30. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019