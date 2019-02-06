Dennis Howard Grady

Grady, Dennis Howard 70, a loving and devoted husband, father, granddad, former owner of Wichita Canteen Company was called to his Heavenly home on Feb 4, 2019. His generous heart was felt by many in this community and his legacy will live on through the many lives that knew him. Preceded in death by his father, James Grady and granddaughter, Glory Bowers. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jelene; children, Shawna (Israel) Cunningham, Brad (Denise) Grady, Amanda (Josh) Bowers, Vince (Candace) Grady, Chelsea (Brandon) Whipple; mother, Mary Frances; siblings Jerry (Jen) Grady, Beverly (Don) Wilhelm, Judy (Wayne) Smith, Carol (Al) Bartelloni, Scott (Shawnnah) Grady, Kelley (Brenda) Grady; as well as 19 loved and adored grandchildren. Services will be held at Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd., on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with AgapeCare Cradle (www.agapecarecradle.org) and Pathway Church (www.pathwaychurch.com). Biglow Funeral Directors
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019
