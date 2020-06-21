Dennis Kallail

Kallail, Dennis 77, fell asleep in the Lord on June 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Lorraine Kallail of Wichita, KS. Survivors include sisters, Kaye Scott, Briana (Nathan) Nassif, brother K. James (Ro) Kallail. Nephews, Nick Kallail, Nate (Vanessa) Nassif, Shawn (Stacy) and Brian (Dayna) Scott. Nieces, Sophia (Bob) Elias, Shannon (Mart) Mitchell, and Sarah (Ryan) Unruh. Trisagion and Funeral Service is June 21, 6:00 pm at St. Mary Orthodox Christian Church 344 S. Martinson. Burial on June 22, Resthaven at 10:00 a.m. A memorial has been established with St. Mary Orthodox Christian Church.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.