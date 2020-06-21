Dennis Kallail
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kallail, Dennis 77, fell asleep in the Lord on June 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Lorraine Kallail of Wichita, KS. Survivors include sisters, Kaye Scott, Briana (Nathan) Nassif, brother K. James (Ro) Kallail. Nephews, Nick Kallail, Nate (Vanessa) Nassif, Shawn (Stacy) and Brian (Dayna) Scott. Nieces, Sophia (Bob) Elias, Shannon (Mart) Mitchell, and Sarah (Ryan) Unruh. Trisagion and Funeral Service is June 21, 6:00 pm at St. Mary Orthodox Christian Church 344 S. Martinson. Burial on June 22, Resthaven at 10:00 a.m. A memorial has been established with St. Mary Orthodox Christian Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved