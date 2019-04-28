Train, Dennis Lee 72, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, after suffering from lung disease. Dennis was born February 1, 1947, in Salina, KS, to Kermit and Ruth Train. Dennis graduated from East High School in Wichita, KS, and served in the Texas Army Air National Guard following. He had a longstanding career in the aviation industry after becoming an aircraft and helicopter mechanic. Dennis and his family returned to Wichita, where he had a 37-year career at Cessna. Dennis was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was actively involved with his church and in the community. Dennis is survived by his three children, Brad Train (wife, Michelle) of Andover, Bruce Train (Wichita) and Amy Train (Monument, CO); 6 grandchildren, Taylor, Shelby, Bryan, Andrew, Jacob and Riley Train; 3 great- grandchildren, Benton, Barrett, Remy; and sister Kerma Karoly (Chicago, IL). He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Ruth Train; and siblings, Martha Cook, Larry Train, Marilyn Freistat. Visitation will be May 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 502 W Central, Andover, KS, 67002. Church service will be May 3 at 10:30 a.m., with visitation at 9 a.m., at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS, 67206. A one-hour reception will follow. Internment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 E 12th, Augusta, KS, 67010. Online guest book may be signed at www.heritageofandover.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019