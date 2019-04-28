Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Lee Train. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home - Andover 502 W. Central Avenue Andover , KS 67002 (316)-733-1020 Send Flowers Notice

Train, Dennis Lee 72, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, after suffering from lung disease. Dennis was born February 1, 1947, in Salina, KS, to Kermit and Ruth Train. Dennis graduated from East High School in Wichita, KS, and served in the Texas Army Air National Guard following. He had a longstanding career in the aviation industry after becoming an aircraft and helicopter mechanic. Dennis and his family returned to Wichita, where he had a 37-year career at Cessna. Dennis was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was actively involved with his church and in the community. Dennis is survived by his three children, Brad Train (wife, Michelle) of Andover, Bruce Train (Wichita) and Amy Train (Monument, CO); 6 grandchildren, Taylor, Shelby, Bryan, Andrew, Jacob and Riley Train; 3 great- grandchildren, Benton, Barrett, Remy; and sister Kerma Karoly (Chicago, IL). He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Ruth Train; and siblings, Martha Cook, Larry Train, Marilyn Freistat. Visitation will be May 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 502 W Central, Andover, KS, 67002. Church service will be May 3 at 10:30 a.m., with visitation at 9 a.m., at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS, 67206. A one-hour reception will follow. Internment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 E 12th, Augusta, KS, 67010. Online guest book may be signed at

Train, Dennis Lee 72, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, after suffering from lung disease. Dennis was born February 1, 1947, in Salina, KS, to Kermit and Ruth Train. Dennis graduated from East High School in Wichita, KS, and served in the Texas Army Air National Guard following. He had a longstanding career in the aviation industry after becoming an aircraft and helicopter mechanic. Dennis and his family returned to Wichita, where he had a 37-year career at Cessna. Dennis was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was actively involved with his church and in the community. Dennis is survived by his three children, Brad Train (wife, Michelle) of Andover, Bruce Train (Wichita) and Amy Train (Monument, CO); 6 grandchildren, Taylor, Shelby, Bryan, Andrew, Jacob and Riley Train; 3 great- grandchildren, Benton, Barrett, Remy; and sister Kerma Karoly (Chicago, IL). He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Ruth Train; and siblings, Martha Cook, Larry Train, Marilyn Freistat. Visitation will be May 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 502 W Central, Andover, KS, 67002. Church service will be May 3 at 10:30 a.m., with visitation at 9 a.m., at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS, 67206. A one-hour reception will follow. Internment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 E 12th, Augusta, KS, 67010. Online guest book may be signed at www.heritageofandover.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close