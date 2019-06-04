SALINA-Amyotte, Dennis Lloyd 67, of Salina, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. Dennis was born June 1, 1951 to Leo and Lorraine (Todd) Amyotte in California. Dennis graduated from Clay Center High School in 1969. He worked at Schwans as a transportation supervisor and was a manager at Target. Dennis spent several years volunteering his time, talent, and love for dogs at the Salina Kennel Club as a board member and trainer. He enjoyed traveling, watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with his family and friends. Dennis is survived by his companion, Jeannette Schlottog; daughter, Michelle Amyotte; and grandchildren, Abram, Hudson, and Carter Guhr. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Ryan Mortuary. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday June 7, in Corzine Cemetery, Caldwell, Kansas. Memorials to: Salina Kennel Club, 540 Idlewilde Pl. Salina, KS 67401.

