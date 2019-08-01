Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Michael Adair. View Sign Service Information Rosser Funeral Home 1664 W Henderson St Cleburne , TX 76033 (817)-641-4800 Send Flowers Notice

CLEBURNE, TX-Adair, Dennis Michael Services for Dennis Michael Adair, 65, of Cleburne, Texas will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Rosser Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Pastor Matt Oxley will officiate. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Rosser Funeral Home. Dennis went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Azle, Texas surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 18, 1953 in Wichita, Kansas to Johnie Fay (Blasingame) and Eugene Arthur Adair. Dennis married Kelly Jan (Bishop) on Dec. 20, 1980 in Wichita, Kansas. His daughters and grandchildren were his greatest accomplishments and he bragged about them often. Dennis worked as an aviation mechanic with over 40 years in the industry and retired from Lockheed Martin in December 2014, after getting to travel around the world working for the company. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, the KC Chiefs, Texas Rangers, and loved his Harley-Davidson. Dennis was preceded in death and rejoicing with his parents whom he cherished dearly; precious grandchildren Parker Alan Blevins and Holland Brynn Berry; beloved uncle, Larry and aunt, Eileen Sidles. Dennis is survived by his wife, Kelly Jan (Bishop) Adair of Cleburne; daughters, Sarah Adair Gilmour and husband, Caleb J., of Andover, Kansas, Jessica Adair Blevins and husband, Brent, of Azle, Texas, Danielle Adair Berry and husband, Taylor, of Joshua, and Hannah Adair; grandchildren, Harper and Hudson Gilmour, Spencer Grace Blevins, Tucker and Quinn Berry, and Teagan Adair; Sisters, Wilma Wine and husband, Doug, of Wichita, Kansas, Teresa Rucker and husband, Richard "Dick", of Eureka, Kansas; and a host of other relatives and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

CLEBURNE, TX-Adair, Dennis Michael Services for Dennis Michael Adair, 65, of Cleburne, Texas will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Rosser Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Pastor Matt Oxley will officiate. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Rosser Funeral Home. Dennis went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Azle, Texas surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 18, 1953 in Wichita, Kansas to Johnie Fay (Blasingame) and Eugene Arthur Adair. Dennis married Kelly Jan (Bishop) on Dec. 20, 1980 in Wichita, Kansas. His daughters and grandchildren were his greatest accomplishments and he bragged about them often. Dennis worked as an aviation mechanic with over 40 years in the industry and retired from Lockheed Martin in December 2014, after getting to travel around the world working for the company. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, the KC Chiefs, Texas Rangers, and loved his Harley-Davidson. Dennis was preceded in death and rejoicing with his parents whom he cherished dearly; precious grandchildren Parker Alan Blevins and Holland Brynn Berry; beloved uncle, Larry and aunt, Eileen Sidles. Dennis is survived by his wife, Kelly Jan (Bishop) Adair of Cleburne; daughters, Sarah Adair Gilmour and husband, Caleb J., of Andover, Kansas, Jessica Adair Blevins and husband, Brent, of Azle, Texas, Danielle Adair Berry and husband, Taylor, of Joshua, and Hannah Adair; grandchildren, Harper and Hudson Gilmour, Spencer Grace Blevins, Tucker and Quinn Berry, and Teagan Adair; Sisters, Wilma Wine and husband, Doug, of Wichita, Kansas, Teresa Rucker and husband, Richard "Dick", of Eureka, Kansas; and a host of other relatives and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close