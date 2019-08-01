CLEBURNE, TX-Adair, Dennis Michael Services for Dennis Michael Adair, 65, of Cleburne, Texas will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Rosser Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Pastor Matt Oxley will officiate. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Rosser Funeral Home. Dennis went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Azle, Texas surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 18, 1953 in Wichita, Kansas to Johnie Fay (Blasingame) and Eugene Arthur Adair. Dennis married Kelly Jan (Bishop) on Dec. 20, 1980 in Wichita, Kansas. His daughters and grandchildren were his greatest accomplishments and he bragged about them often. Dennis worked as an aviation mechanic with over 40 years in the industry and retired from Lockheed Martin in December 2014, after getting to travel around the world working for the company. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, the KC Chiefs, Texas Rangers, and loved his Harley-Davidson. Dennis was preceded in death and rejoicing with his parents whom he cherished dearly; precious grandchildren Parker Alan Blevins and Holland Brynn Berry; beloved uncle, Larry and aunt, Eileen Sidles. Dennis is survived by his wife, Kelly Jan (Bishop) Adair of Cleburne; daughters, Sarah Adair Gilmour and husband, Caleb J., of Andover, Kansas, Jessica Adair Blevins and husband, Brent, of Azle, Texas, Danielle Adair Berry and husband, Taylor, of Joshua, and Hannah Adair; grandchildren, Harper and Hudson Gilmour, Spencer Grace Blevins, Tucker and Quinn Berry, and Teagan Adair; Sisters, Wilma Wine and husband, Doug, of Wichita, Kansas, Teresa Rucker and husband, Richard "Dick", of Eureka, Kansas; and a host of other relatives and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019