Dennis W. Strahan
March 27, 1944 - August 30, 2020
Wichita, KS - International IAM&AW Grand Lodge Representative and Educator, Dennis W. Strahan, passed away peacefully after a brave battle with cancer on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Dennis was 76 years old, born in Salina, Kansas on March 27, 1944 to Wayne Stewart Strahan and Thelma Mae Strahan.
Dennis' career began at Beech Aircraft where he joined the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, (IAM) Local 2328, Salina, Kansas. He was employed by Beech Aircraft in Salina, Kansas from 1969-1980. He became active in IAM Local 2328 almost immediately. He served as a shop steward for years. He was elected as Plant Chairman of IAM Local 2328 in 1976 where he served his local lodge in that position for 4 years. He was on the negotiating committee in 1978 where the IAM secured a 36% raise for Beech Aircraft workers. He was then elected in 1980 to serve as a Business Representative in IAM District 70 representing members in grievance and arbitration cases throughout the aircraft industry in Wichita, KS. He served at District 70 until Feb. 21, 1988. In 1988, he took his career to Placid Harbor, Maryland where he was recruited to serve as an Education Representative at the IAM Winpisinger Education and Technology Center. He loved teaching Politics and Legislative Advocacy to the hundreds of Machinists Union members that came there each year. He pursued that passion until 2005, when he accepted a position as Grand Lodge Representative for IAM Headquarters. He retired on January 1, 2006.
In his personal life, he was known as the life of the party. He always had stories and jokes to share going all the way back to his childhood in Salina. He was a true friend, always available to lend a helping hand and an understanding ear. He was the first to buy a round of drinks, pass out the cigars, and get the good times rolling. He had many nicknames from his adoring friends and colleagues, most notably Kinky, a reference to his curly hair. He was an avid golfer and a huge sports fan. He was a lifelong loyal lover of KU Basketball, Kansas City Chiefs Football, and Kansas City Royals Baseball.
He was a loving and dedicated father. He was a caregiver, disciplinarian, protector, counselor, provider, friend, and confidant to his daughters, Dawn and Nicole.
Dennis is survived by his brother, Milton Douglas Strahan, his sister, Deborah Kay Strahan; 2 daughters, Nicole (Strahan) Witte (husband Edwin) and Dawn (Strahan) LaFountain; 5 grandchildren, Andrew Joseph Plaxton (Cara Creed), Ethan Drake LaFountain, Griffin Cole LaFountain, Carson Todd LaFountain, and Macie Erin LaFountain; and 3 great-grandchildren, Benjamin Greggory Plaxton, Nora Lee Ann Melfi, and Scarlet Blair Plaxton; and his friend and former wife, Marie Parker Strahan. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Stewart Strahan and Thelma Mae (Autenreith) Strahan, and his former wife Iris Gail (Koehn) Strahan.
A private service will be held at the home of his daughter, Nicole Witte, on September 6, 2020. Memorials are suggested to IAM&AW's Guide Dogs of America at www.give.guidedogsofamerica.org
