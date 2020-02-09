Denver Bland (1926 - 2020)
Bland, Denver WWII Navy Aircrewman and former Sedgwick County Sheriff, died February 2, 2020. Denver was born to the Rev. W.E. and Elba Bland on May 26, 1926 at Vilas, Colorado. Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda; sister, Ina; brothers, Kenneth, Royce, and Dale. Survivors include his beloved wife, Donna Bland; son-in-law, Joe (Colette) Berger; brothers, Rex and Gene; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy, 130 N. Topeka, Wichita, Kansas 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020
