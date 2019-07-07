Pearce, Denzel L. 93, passed away at home on 6/24/19 surrounded by family. He is survived by wife Barbara (married 72 years), children Judy Unrein (Al), Bradford, Kevin (Collette), six grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, brother Dean (Kathy), sister-in-laws Vivian and Barbara, and many nieces and nephews. Denzel was a general contractor and WWII Navy veteran. He is preceded in death by parents EG and Madge, brothers Merle, Derrel (twin), David and sisters Alice, Doris, and Joy. Services are pending.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019