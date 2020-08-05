Van der Bloemen, Thomas died Monday, August 3rd. He was born April 27, 1931 in Sparta, Wisconsin. He served as a pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church Wichita, the "mother church" of Lutheranism in Wichita. Survived by his wife, Myrtle Kuntz Van der Bloemen; son Thomas (Elsie); daughter, Carol Reyes (Bill); son Robert (Lisa); daughter, Christine Garcia; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. There will be a viewing at Ascension Lutheran Church Friday, August 7th from 4-6pm. Memorial gifts may be directed to Bethesda Lutheran Home.