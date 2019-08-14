Derrick Stanley Myers (1965 - 2019)
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Cathedral Church of God in Christ
Myers, Derrick Stanley Born August 6, 1965 in Wichita, Kansas he passed away August 6, 2019 in Wichita KS. Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Mark Cathedral Church of God in Christ. Survived by sons, Vincent, Anthony, Devontae and Derrick, Jr.; daughters, Kasey, Cierra and Makyla; brothers, Sam Roberts and Jerry Myers; sisters, Minnie Washington, Rubie Caddell, Pearlie Garrett, Diana and Arleen Myers, Minnie Card and Jesse Young; along with16 grandchildren. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019
