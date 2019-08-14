Myers, Derrick Stanley Born August 6, 1965 in Wichita, Kansas he passed away August 6, 2019 in Wichita KS. Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Mark Cathedral Church of God in Christ. Survived by sons, Vincent, Anthony, Devontae and Derrick, Jr.; daughters, Kasey, Cierra and Makyla; brothers, Sam Roberts and Jerry Myers; sisters, Minnie Washington, Rubie Caddell, Pearlie Garrett, Diana and Arleen Myers, Minnie Card and Jesse Young; along with16 grandchildren. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019