Devra HudsonNovember 22, 1951 - December 3, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Devra Ann Hudson, age 69, died on December 3, 2020 at her home of over 40 years of natural causes.Early in life, she developed her love of art, music, and fine arts before majoring in art history at WSU. Her father worked on the top secret space programs, so the family moved a few times with his work. They lived in some interesting places, including Philadelphia and Alaska before settling in Belle Plaine in 1972. One of her favorite times was traveling through Europe during her senior year of high school. She graduated from Wichita South High School in 1969 and not long after, married her first husband, Terry Harder, and they had a son, Karl Harder, on October 1, 1970. On April Fool's Day of 1978, she married her second husband, Brett Hudson, and then their daughter, Erin Hudson, was born on July 11, 1980.Devra worked in the medical field for over 30 years, obtaining several certifications, and even taught medical lab for a few years. She enjoyed camping, traveling, skydiving, art, music, cooking, and spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Johnson, mother, Beverly Johnson, and brother, Doug Johnson.She is survived by her ex-husband, Terry Harder, her husband of 42 years, Brett Hudson, her two children, Karl Harder and Erin Hudson. She had six grandchildren, her sister Diana Johnson-Otis, and her brother, Dan Johnson.She was a light to many and will be greatly missed.