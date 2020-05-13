Dewayne "Vance" Brandom
1948 - 2020
Brandom, Dewayne "Vance" 71, died peacefully in his sleep at home on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born on October 21, 1948 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Charles Willard and Anna Bell (Tenbrook) Brandom. He was preceded in death by his sister, Beverlea Ann Brandom, and his parents. He was the beloved brother of Garlan (Lisa) Brandom of Little Rock, Arkansas. He married his one and only, Leslie "Jan" (Trout) Brandom, on June 11, 1983. Together they had two perfect daughters, Erin Elizabeth (Matthew) Groves of Whitewater and Kelli Suzanne Brandom of Wichita. He was adored by his five grandchildren, Ryann, Sadie, Sophie, John, and Jack and, oh, did he love them. He had a love for nature, especially the San Juan Mountains in Colorado and all of the National Parks. He was selfless and wonderful, fearless and hilarious, loving and kind. He was everything a husband, father, and grandfather should be. A celebration of Vance's life will be at a later date. Please sign his online guest book and leave a memory of Vance at www.ymzfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Parks Foundation in Vance's name, so that future generations can experience the same wonder and love for nature that he did. Memorial contributions may be directed to Lamb Funeral Home, P.O. Box 358, Whitewater, Kansas 67154. https://donate.nationalparks.org/page/23790/donate/1?chain&fbclid=IwAR0C2-7GzPn8NmalnqYGt9q4lJAk-2Jge23R1DNrdqy2bDVy89mCqaZ-BE0

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 13, 2020.
May 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
