Moreland, Dexter D. Age 89, Korean War Veteran and Retired Wichita Police Officer passed away on December 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Yetta Lee (Koester); children, Becky (Larry) Schuessler and Michael (Marilyn) Moreland; five siblings; three grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother. Visitation with family present will be on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 5-7 pm with services on Friday, Jan. 3 at 1:00 p.m. both at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. To sign the guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 1, 2020