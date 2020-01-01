Dexter D. Moreland (1930 - 2019)
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Moreland, Dexter D. Age 89, Korean War Veteran and Retired Wichita Police Officer passed away on December 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Yetta Lee (Koester); children, Becky (Larry) Schuessler and Michael (Marilyn) Moreland; five siblings; three grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother. Visitation with family present will be on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 5-7 pm with services on Friday, Jan. 3 at 1:00 p.m. both at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. To sign the guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 1, 2020
