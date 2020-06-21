Whinery, Diana Lynn (Bassett) Loving wife, sister and aunt, passed away June 14, 2020, at age 70. Diana will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor. She did not have any children, but found love from her many cats. Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Virginia Bassett. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Harry Whinery; sister, Donna (Larry) Koger; 2 nieces; and many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00pm, Monday, June 22, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel. Memorials to, the Wichita Animal Action League and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.