Diana Sue Adams
1947 - 2020
IOLA-Adams, Diana Sue age 72, formerly of Iola, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, May 9th, 2020, in Bentonville, Arkansas. Diana was one of three children born to James and Dorothy (Tomlinson) Murrow. She was born on September 23, 1947, in Iola, Kansas. Diana grew up in Iola. She married Mel Adams on January 1, 1966. A dedicated wife, mother and soccer Mom, their union was blessed with three children. They later divorced. Diana graduated from Butler County College as a Registered Nurse in 1992. She moved to Rogers, Arkansas, where she later received her Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma in 1999. Diana was a passionate nurse to her NICU babies both with Wesley and Mercy Hospitals. She enjoyed traveling the world, reading, and most of all family. She will be remembered for her contagious laughter and smile, positive outlook, and care for others. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father Albert H. Cook; sister Mary Martin; brother-in-law Don Martin. Diana is survived by her partner Eric Copening of Rogers, Arkansas, son, Rob Adams and wife, Angie of Wichita, Kansas; daughters Christina Schaefer and husband, Brett of Augusta, Kansas, Geri Mette and husband, Chris of Paradise Valley, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Payton Adams, Emma Adams, Aiden Adams, Jeremiah Schaefer, Cooper Dreifort, Sidney Dreifort, Christopher Mette, Liam Mette; and brother Jim L. Murrow of Springfield, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola, Kansas. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Iola. The funeral service will be livestreamed for viewing via link to be posted here. Memorials in Diana's honor are suggested to St Jude's Childrens' Hospital and may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Feuerborn Family Funeral Service
MAY
16
Funeral service
10:30 AM
MAY
16
Burial
Highland Cemetery
