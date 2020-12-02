Diana Thompson

July 20, 1951 - November 26, 2020

Andover, Kansas - 69, died peacefully, November 26, 2020. Diana Lee Thompson was born July 20, 1951. She was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Shrubshall. Diana worked at Spears restaurant for 30 years where she retired from in 2018. Diana is survived by her husband of 12 years, Larry Thompson of the home, 3 children, Jennifer Navrat of Derby, KS, Jackie (David) Mahlandt of Atlanta, KS, and Matthew (Connie) Barker of Milan, MO; 5 grandchildren, Kyle Navrat, Krissy Navrat, McKenna Barker, Marlie Barker, and Paislee Mahlandt; sibling Rick McPherson. Diana will be missed for by many family and friends. Diana will be laid to rest at Littleton Cemetery, Mulvane, KS. Diana's celebration of life will be at a later date.





