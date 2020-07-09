1/1
Lutz, Diane Kay 62, registered nurse, left her earthly bonds on Monday, July 6, 2020. A private memorial service will be held. Diane was a graduate of Wichita North High School and Wichita State University's Nursing Program. She dedicated her life to helping others as a nurse at St. Francis Hospital for over 42 years. She had many close friends and will be missed terribly. Diane was preceded in death by her father, Walter Lutz. She is survived by her mother, Joyce Lutz of Wichita; brothers, Richard Lutz, M.D. of Omaha, NE and Patrick Lutz of Wichita; sister, Kathy (Anton) Heimerman of Wichita; nieces and nephews, Rachel Heimerman, Robin Heimerman, Jack Lutz, Emily Lutz, William Lutz and Ellyse Lutz; aunt, Elaine Nighswonger of Alva, OK, and numerous cousins. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 9, 2020.
