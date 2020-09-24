Diane Kniep
February 14, 2020 - September 21, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Diane Marie (Westfall) Kniep, 76, ended her fight against pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her loving family, on September 21, 2020. Diane was the only child of James and Viola (Taylor) Westfall, and was born in St. Louis, MO on February 14, 1944. She spent her childhood in St. Louis before moving to Amarillo, TX and later Wichita, KS with her parents. Diane had three children from her first marriage: James Darrell (who died shortly after birth), Jeffrey Allen and Jennifer Ann. Diane married Rodney Fredrick Kniep on August 16, 1975. Together they had one child: Joseph Aaron. On November 17, 1975 Rodney adopted Jeffrey and Jennifer as his own children. Diane worked many different jobs through her life, but for 31 years she dedicated herself to working as a Parent Involvement Worker for USD 259, helping parents become involved in their children's educational journey. In her retirement she was an active member of River Community Church, volunteered at the Good Neighbor Center food pantry, traveled with friends and loved on her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Diane is preceded in death by her son, James; her parents; and her husband, Rodney. She is survived by her son, Jeff (Dawn) Kniep Wichita; daughter, Jennifer Stockard (Mitch) Topeka; son Joe (Christina) Kniep Wichita; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Diane will be remembered for her loving heart and her beautiful smile. The family suggests donations in Diane's memory be made to: USD 259 McKinney Vento Family Programs or USD 259 Family Engagement, c/o Holly Wilson, Grant Administrator, 903 S. Edgemoor Wichita, KS, 67218. Downing and Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
.