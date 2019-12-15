Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Diane (Marianne) Leary. View Sign Service Information DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary 201 South Hydraulic Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-263-0244 Service 2:30 PM 3700 E. Lincoln Wichita , KS View Map Vigil 6:30 PM 3700 E. Lincoln Wichita , KS View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM 3700 E. Lincoln Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Leary, Sister Diane (Marianne) 85, daughter of Louis and Isabelle Griffin Leary was born in Newton, MA April 28, 1934 and entered eternal life December 10, 2019. After attending the Newton, MA public schools from kindergarten through high school she was accepted and spent two years at Sargent College of Physical Education and Physical Therapy at Boston University, then another two years continuing her studies at Boston University while working as a technical librarian and writer at Sylvania Missile Systems Laboratory. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Wichita, KS in September 1956, received the habit in March 1957 followed by First and Final Professions in 1959 and 1962. Her bachelor's degree was completed at St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City with a degree in history and physical education, all while teaching and coaching in elementary and junior high schools in Wichita, Chanute and Pittsburg in Kansas. After completing a Master's degree in European and Russian history with a minor in counseling from Creighton University, she continued her teaching and coaching career at the high school level. Sr. Diane was instrumental in establishing girls' athletic programs at Bishop Carroll High School in Wichita and St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Kansas City, Kansas. In 1979, she was appointed Assistant Professor of history and head coach of women's athletics at St. Mary of the Plains in Dodge City, KS. A milestone in Kansas college athletics occurred in 1983 when Sister Diane became the state's first woman to be head athletic director at a college. Following the closing of St. Mary of the Plains in 1992, Sister Diane accepted a position at Newman University in Wichita where she served at various times as Associate Professor of history, girls' volleyball coach and Director of Athletics. Upon completing her ministry at Newman University in 2005 she pursued a 2-year intercultural ministry in Malawi, Central Africa to teach and provide academic and personal counseling for young women of high school age. After returning from Malawi, she resided for a time at Catholic Care Center in Wichita then moved to the Congregation Center at Mt. St. Mary's Convent. She was preceded in death by her parents. In addition to members of her religious congregation she is survived by two cousins, Edward Hettinger of Marblehead, MA and Louis Hettinger of Ashburn, VA. Homecoming will be Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 2:30 pm, followed by a Vigil Service at 6:30 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 10:30 a.m. with burial in Mt. St. Mary's Convent Cemetery, all at 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67218. Memorials in her name may be made to Dear Neighbor Ministry or the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund.



