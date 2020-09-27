Diane Wahto
January 24, 1940 - September 16, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Lois Diane Wahto was born in Joplin, MO, to Richard and Lois (Sansocie) Daniels, who preceded her in death. A prize-winning poet, Diane was published in several journals and authored two poetry collections. She also served as president of the Kansas Authors Club District 5 chapter. After earning her MFA from Wichita State University, Diane taught English for 20 years at Butler
State Community College. Her tireless work on behalf of social justice causes, particularly for the peace and pro-choice movements, was her lifelong passion, and her letters to the Eagle's editor span over 20 years. She is survived by husband Patrick Roche of Wichita; sons James Curt (Gayle) Bohling, Christopher (Claire Caterer) Bohling, and Geoffrey (Gwen) Bohling; brothers Larry and Paul Daniels; grandchildren Chris Bohling, Joyce Vore, Melanie Bohling, Calista Bohling, and Ginny Bohling; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Donations may be made in Diane's memory to ASPCA.org
.