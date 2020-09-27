Diane’s presence filled every good and progressive space in Wichita. As a poet and an activist she was tireless and in it for the long run. I used to refer to her as the conscience of Wichita and would often (weekly during periods of political intensity) find her in the letters to the editors of the Eagle or hear her voice on NPR. To have lost her during this horrible period of isolation and quarantine and political insanity (when we so need her) is unfair and nearly unbearable. She was emotionally fearless, quietly unconventional and one of the kindest people I have ever met. Rest in Power Diane.

Catherine Jenkinson

Classmate