Diane Wahto
1940 - 2020
January 24, 1940 - September 16, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Lois Diane Wahto was born in Joplin, MO, to Richard and Lois (Sansocie) Daniels, who preceded her in death. A prize-winning poet, Diane was published in several journals and authored two poetry collections. She also served as president of the Kansas Authors Club District 5 chapter. After earning her MFA from Wichita State University, Diane taught English for 20 years at Butler
State Community College. Her tireless work on behalf of social justice causes, particularly for the peace and pro-choice movements, was her lifelong passion, and her letters to the Eagle's editor span over 20 years. She is survived by husband Patrick Roche of Wichita; sons James Curt (Gayle) Bohling, Christopher (Claire Caterer) Bohling, and Geoffrey (Gwen) Bohling; brothers Larry and Paul Daniels; grandchildren Chris Bohling, Joyce Vore, Melanie Bohling, Calista Bohling, and Ginny Bohling; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Donations may be made in Diane's memory to ASPCA.org.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
September 22, 2020
Diane, thank you for being my mentor, role model, friend, and fun traveling companion. You taught me that one can start from anywhere and make a difference. I will always carry with me a mental picture of you marching in your first protest (in the 60s?) dressed to the nines, right down to your high heels. This corner of the world is better because of you.
Teresa Baumgartner
Friend
September 22, 2020
Dear Diane, I'm so glad we got to know each other the past half decade and counted on your sunshine to brighten my days
You lived admirably and you touched so many people with your compassion, your brilliance and your beautiful words. Wish we'd had more time.


Gretchen Eick
Friend
September 21, 2020
Diane was all the things we can say about her, and more. I think we all probably wish we could spend just a little more time with her to say a few more things to her that we have always thought about her. Thank you to Diane's family for sharing so much of her time, energy, wit, determination, and compassion with us.
Pam Taverner
Friend
September 21, 2020
Diane was a good friend in graduate school. I will remember her fondly.
John Bell
Classmate
September 21, 2020
I will personally miss Diane Wahto and I will always have much love and respect for this wonderful Lady who championed the causes for so many. My condolences to the family. Senator Oletha Faust Goudeau
Oletha Goudeau
September 20, 2020
Diane Wahto, you will be missed. I loved you as an English teacher at Winfield High School. I’ve come to know you as a champion for women, editorials to newspapers and your poetry books. Because of you I’ve started reading poetry again and also writing. You were such an inspiration in many many ways. Prayers for you and your family.
Threcia McFadden
Student
September 20, 2020
I wish we'd had more time.
Jane Watkins
Friend
September 19, 2020
Diane’s presence filled every good and progressive space in Wichita. As a poet and an activist she was tireless and in it for the long run. I used to refer to her as the conscience of Wichita and would often (weekly during periods of political intensity) find her in the letters to the editors of the Eagle or hear her voice on NPR. To have lost her during this horrible period of isolation and quarantine and political insanity (when we so need her) is unfair and nearly unbearable. She was emotionally fearless, quietly unconventional and one of the kindest people I have ever met. Rest in Power Diane.
Catherine Jenkinson
Classmate
September 19, 2020
I remember Diane fondly from my days serving on the Board at The Peace and Social Justice Center. She was a strong advocate for justice in our community. Thank you, Diane, for your strong, clear voice.
Rev Leigh Carlson Burgess
Friend
September 19, 2020
Diane was a master of words, an activist, a leader, a friend, a great teacher, a woman of wisdom, a lifelong learner, a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and so much more. We will never forget her and all the good she did for others.
Ramona Becker
Coworker
September 19, 2020
not enough words in the language to express the impact Diane had on all who encountered her; may she rest in peace and her family be comforted by precious memories
Judy Strain
Coworker
September 19, 2020
RIP Diane. I will miss our conversations over a glass or 2 of wine. You will be missed.
Joanne Verebelyi
Acquaintance
September 19, 2020
MS.Wahto was a true inspiration to me..I loved her very much and will miss her deeply.
Laura Cheuvront
Student
September 19, 2020
The passing of an exceptional woman.
Janice Hilyard
Coworker
