Diann Kay Baert (1950 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diann Kay Baert.
Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS
67203
(316)-943-2929
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS 67203
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Baert, Diann Kay 69, retired cook, passed away on February 29, 2020. Born in Coffeyville, Kansas on December 30, 1950 to Thomas and Francis (Hines) Crandell. Preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Paul and Thomas Crandell. Survived by her husband, Steven Baert; sons, Billy Joe and David Baert; daughter, Beva (Baert) Kerstine; brothers, John, Dennis, Mike and Brian Crandell and Billy Collins; sisters, Sue Wiley, Donetta Close, Grace Phillips; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Service, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home West.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 943-2929
funeral home direction icon