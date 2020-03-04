Baert, Diann Kay 69, retired cook, passed away on February 29, 2020. Born in Coffeyville, Kansas on December 30, 1950 to Thomas and Francis (Hines) Crandell. Preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Paul and Thomas Crandell. Survived by her husband, Steven Baert; sons, Billy Joe and David Baert; daughter, Beva (Baert) Kerstine; brothers, John, Dennis, Mike and Brian Crandell and Billy Collins; sisters, Sue Wiley, Donetta Close, Grace Phillips; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Service, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home West.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020