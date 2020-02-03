Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianna (Woods) Grauerholz. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center 100 S. CEDAR Valley Center , KS 67147 (316)-755-2731 Send Flowers Notice

Grauerholz, Dianna (Woods) passed away peacefully on January 31st at the age of 70 years old. She was born at Smith Center Hospital in 1949 on November 9th. Dianna was raised in Smith Center, Kansas and graduated from Smith Center High School where she was a part of the school band. She then went to Fort Hays State University for one year. Dianna married her high school sweetheart James in 1968. She then went on to work at the Physics department at Kansas State University and later for the Soil Conservation Service. Later, she enjoyed her time as a youth sponsor at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Wichita. Dianna raised three beautiful children with her husband James in the Valley Center area where they have lived for the last 38 years. Dianna is preceded in death by her mother, Ardis Woods; father, Billy Woods; brother, Dennis Woods; sister-in law, Grace Hainke; sister-in-law, Patricia Gerkstencorn; and grandson, Kyle Begin. She is survived by husband, James Grauerholz; son, Robert (Jeanne) Grauerholz of Wichita; daughter, Julie (Tony) Schaar of Valley Center; and son, Michael Grauerholz of Maize. Grandchildren are: Jason (Mindy) Grauerholz, Chad (Kameron) Grauerholz, Laura Schaar, Sarah Schaar, Nathan Schaar, Sean Grauerholz, and Tyler Grauerholz. Great-grandchildren are Charlie Grauerholz and Harlow Grauerholz. Siblings are Billy (Le'ann) Woods of Wichita, Debra (Brian) Tillet of Smith Center, and Roy (Michelle) Woods of McPherson. Visitation: Monday, February 3, 4 to 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Valley Center. Services 10 a.m., February 4 at the First United Methodist Church, Valley Center. Graveside service following at the Valley Center Cemetery. Memorials to the First United Methodist Church, Valley Center, or Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita, .



