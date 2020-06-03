Dianne Clark
DOUGLASS-Clark, Dianne 75, died Sunday, May 31, 2020. Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020 with visitation one hour prior at First Christian Church of Douglass. Dianne is survived by her husband, Robert Clark; two sons, Brian and Brad Clark; two grandchildren, Zachary Clark and Lily Clark; and a sister, Connie Voyles. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Douglass Senior Center, Box 362, Douglass, KS 67039 or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market St, Wichita, KS 67202.


