GODDARD-Gibson, Dianne Elaine 63, retired from Flint Hills Resources, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 25; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, both at Church of the Holy Spirit in Goddard. Dianne was preceded in death by her mother, Helen (Henke) Goheen, and brother, Mark Goheen. Survivors: husband, Gregory; son, Joshua (Amanda) Gibson of Goddard; grandchildren, Justin, Rose (Chris), Matthew and Aeryn; great-grandchild, Selena; father, Alvin Goheen; brother, Paul (Pat) Goheen; sisters, Terri (Steve) Weninger and Mary Harpster. Memorials established with Church of the Holy Spirit Building Fund, 18218 W. Hwy 54, Goddard, KS 67052 and Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019