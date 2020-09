Dicks GeorgeSeptember 6, 2020Wichita, KS - George Eugene Dicks, 72, passed away Sept. 6, 2020. Visitation will be held 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. George was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Hazel Dicks and a nephew, Justin Scott Dicks. Survivors include his 3 uncles and their wives, Paul E. Dicks (Delores), Donovan M. Dicks (Vicki), John L. Dicks (Robin J.).