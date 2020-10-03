Jean Bledsoe Dieker Phillips

September 28, 1931 - September 29, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Jean Arlene Bledsoe was born September 28, 1931, in Osceola, Missouri, the oldest of three children born to R. A. "Argalus" and Geneva E Garrison. She passed from this world on September 29, 2020, at her home in Wichita, Kansas.

Her formative years were spent in Osceola and Jean graduated from Osceola High School. The family spent a few years during World War II at Fort Leonard Wood. She was one of five women to graduate with a Business Administration Degree in 1952 from the University of Central Missouri and one of 22 women who had received the degree from the school at the time. Her business knowledge and acumen was far in advance of the significant contributions of business women following this time period.

Jean married in 1953 and moved to Severy, Kansas, where the family operated a business. While in Kansas, she raised a son and started a career in property & casualty insurance.

In 1973, she ended this difficult marriage and moved to Springfield, Missouri, where she continued her insurance career with PFA, Sunshine Insurance Agency, and M J Kelly Insurance. Her knowledge, experience, and professionalism were of great value to her clients until she retired in Springfield. Jean moved to Wichita, Kansas, to be closer to family after a diagnosis of dementia in 2017.

Jean will be remembered as a descendent of patriots and pioneers; determined advocate of women's rights; fiercely independent; survivor of adversity; intelligent; extremely loyal to family and her few trusted friends; and lover of family, books, bridge, gardening, hot tea, Christmas, and stray dogs.

Remembering her life are her sister, Susan Brockus (Gene), Vista, MO; Her son, Denis Hugo Dieker, Jr,, daughter-in-law, Shirley J Dieker, Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Joseph Dieker (Alyson), Overland Park, KS; Maggi Dieker McGuffy (Kyle), Richardson, TX; great-grandson, Thomas Dieker; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers (please no flowers) memorial donations may be made to the Jean Bledsoe Dieker Philips Memorial Scholarship established at University of Central Missouri Foundation. To celebrate Jean's love of Christmas, family traditions, and her sense of humor, the family asks that donations of cans of beets (or other food) be made in Jean's memory to your local food pantry. Upon notification, the family will match beet and other food donations with a $100 donation to this Scholarship subject to the funds available from her estate.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jean's life will be held in Osceola, MO on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Noon.





