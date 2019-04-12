Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dillon James Parker. View Sign

EL DORADO-Parker, Dillon James passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Don L. Parker; and maternal grandfather, John J.D. Horton. Dillon is survived by his daughter, Ellie Parker; parents, Rick Parker and Sandee Horton; siblings, Beth Parker and Tristan Becker; paternal grandmother, Leo Jean Parker; maternal grandmother, Jean Horton; and many relatives. Memorial services will be held from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Benton Community Center 150 So. Main Benton, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Community National Bank and Trust, 14500 SW 20th, Benton, Kansas 67017.

