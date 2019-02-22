Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dione (Mills) Collier. View Sign

Collier, Dione (Mills) born in Chickasha, OK on June 11, 1966, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Wichita, KS. A Memorial Service will be 2:00 pm, Saturday at Broadway Mortuary. At her time of death, she was surrounded by loved ones including family and friends. Dione, a graduate of Chickasha High School 1984, went on to continuing her education later in life at Cowley County Community College where she graduated with an Associates of Science. She then proceeded to Newman University to attend and graduate from their esteemed Nursing Program. Dione graduated with direct affiliations with Phi Theta Kappa and Sigma Theta Tau. After graduating with her Bachelors of Science and Nursing, she led a long career in the Nursing Field working in many different hospitals with a true passion for the most critical care patients. She touched so many lives and this she knew was her direct calling from God to do. Initially being raised from an Italian home, she was brought up in the Catholic Faith, this course of finding her true faith and belief in Christ was a journey that led her to a later change to a Pentecostal Faith. This spiritual journey included attending several local churches located in Wichita, but as her health deteriorated, she found herself to be a member of an online congregation that she listened to faithfully. Dione was an avid animal lover owning several pets throughout her life. These four-legged creatures became one of her strongest senses of comfort the last few years of her life. Her love for her Yorkshire Terriers Precious, Scrappy, and Shasta can never be forgotten. Dione is preceded in death by her mother, Janice L. Mills; father, Jerry L. Borden; son, Anthony D. Collier; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond T. Mills; and best-friend, Maggie Edgerton. Dione is survived by her loving soulmate and best friend, Dan F. Collier; son, Bryan R. Paddack; and sister and brother-in-law, step-children, daughters-in-law, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends and colleagues. Share condolences at



Collier, Dione (Mills) born in Chickasha, OK on June 11, 1966, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Wichita, KS. A Memorial Service will be 2:00 pm, Saturday at Broadway Mortuary. At her time of death, she was surrounded by loved ones including family and friends. Dione, a graduate of Chickasha High School 1984, went on to continuing her education later in life at Cowley County Community College where she graduated with an Associates of Science. She then proceeded to Newman University to attend and graduate from their esteemed Nursing Program. Dione graduated with direct affiliations with Phi Theta Kappa and Sigma Theta Tau. After graduating with her Bachelors of Science and Nursing, she led a long career in the Nursing Field working in many different hospitals with a true passion for the most critical care patients. She touched so many lives and this she knew was her direct calling from God to do. Initially being raised from an Italian home, she was brought up in the Catholic Faith, this course of finding her true faith and belief in Christ was a journey that led her to a later change to a Pentecostal Faith. This spiritual journey included attending several local churches located in Wichita, but as her health deteriorated, she found herself to be a member of an online congregation that she listened to faithfully. Dione was an avid animal lover owning several pets throughout her life. These four-legged creatures became one of her strongest senses of comfort the last few years of her life. Her love for her Yorkshire Terriers Precious, Scrappy, and Shasta can never be forgotten. Dione is preceded in death by her mother, Janice L. Mills; father, Jerry L. Borden; son, Anthony D. Collier; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond T. Mills; and best-friend, Maggie Edgerton. Dione is survived by her loving soulmate and best friend, Dan F. Collier; son, Bryan R. Paddack; and sister and brother-in-law, step-children, daughters-in-law, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends and colleagues. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com Funeral Home Broadway Mortuary

1147 South Broadway Street

Wichita , KS 67211

(316) 262-3435 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close