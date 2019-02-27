Ellis Houpt, Dixie Joe Died on Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 aged 93. Born to Robert and Leona (Stewart) Manley on Oct. 19, 1925 in Gilman, Il. Preceded in death by husband, Paul Ellis; parents; brothers, Earl Wayne, Robert, Homer, Joseph, Norman, Carl, Billy and C.E. Manley. Survived by children, Lyle (Pamela) Houpt, Harold (Judy) Houpt, Patricia (Dave) Hacker, Nancy (Dwight) Saunders, Linda (Michael) Wunsch, Larry Ellis; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; beloved cats, S'more and Cody. Visitation will be Thurs., Feb. 28, 6-8 at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca. Funeral will be Fri., March 1, 1 pm, at Glenville Baptist Church, 4604 S Seneca St, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019