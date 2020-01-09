Dixie Lee (Curnutt) Malone

Malone, Dixie Lee (Curnutt) 88, passed unto her eternal rest on January 8, 2020. Rosary, 6:00pm, Friday. Funeral Mass, 10:00am, Saturday, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Rae, and sister, Jennae Leslie. Survived by her husband, Jack; her sister, Sharon (Joe) Korst; children, Mike (Pam) Malone, Doug (Gayle) Malone and Pat (Anita) Malone; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020
