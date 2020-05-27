Hubbard, Dixie Marie (Olander) Age 82 passed away Thursday May 21, 2020. Dixie was born on Good Friday April 15, 1938 at Hoffman Memorial Hospital in Little River, KS. She and William (Bill) Hubbard married April 7, 1957 until his passing in 2005. They lived in Hutchinson for 13 years before moving to Wichita in 1970 where Dixie ran an in-home day care for 8 years. She later worked outside the home in accounting for 9 years. In 1992 Dixie went to work as the manager of Powderhorn Cabins in Gould Colorado. She and Bill spent five years working in the mountains from June to November where their bodies benefited greatly from the climate. Dixie was actively involved in church singing in choir and teaching Sunday school. She loved family activities, gardening, camping, boating, fishing, playing the piano, painting artwork, and taking a regular summer vacation to Colorado. Bill and Dixie were both active in the Delano 4-H club and were community leaders for two years. Preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Erma Olander, Little River KS, sister Lois Cordell, Blackwell OK, sister Vila Lee Hubbard, Hutchinson KS, and husband Bill. Survivors include dearest friend Jim Wall, Wichita and his family, daughter Susan Hubbard, Cheyenne WY, son David Hubbard, Wichita. Six grandchildren, Whitney Wilder, Rawlins WY, Shelby Wilder and Daniel Krugman, Ft. Collins CO, Thomas Hubbard, Wichita, Ryan Hubbard and Bailey Banks Wichita, Lisa and Daniel Linhart, Olathe KS, John and Jackie Payne, Wichita. Eight great-grandchildren, sister Anita Griebel, Sterling CO, sister in law's Barbara Hubbard, Little River, Lois Hubbard, Henderson, NV, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorials in Dixie's honor are suggested to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7901 W. 21st, Wichita, KS 67212, and KPTS Channel 8, 320 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67203. www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 27, 2020.