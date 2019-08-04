Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dollie Sparnroft. View Sign Service Information Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 (316)-684-8200 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Sparnroft, Dollie 91, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Monday July 8, 2019 in Wichita. Dollie was born the daughter of Virgil and Mabel Burnham on August 18,1927 in Missouri. Dollie and Joseph Sparnroft were united in marriage in 1962. Together they celebrated 35 years of marriage before his passing in 1997. Dollie worked at Boeing as an electrician and then later retired after 15 years from Beechcraft. During her career and after, she remained a strong supporter of the Union. Dollie was married to Gerald Neece for 15 years until he passed in 2016. She enjoyed gardening, attending senior dances, activities at the YMCA and spending time with her grandchildren. Dollie was preceded in death by her spouses, Joseph Sparnroft and Gerald Neece, twin brother, Ollie Burnham and 8 siblings. Survivors include her children: JoAnn (Thomas) Sparnroft-Ragatz, Judy (Kenneth) McKelvey; grandchildren: Page, Bryce and Phoebe Ragatz, Terry Ratley, Robert McKelvey,Tanya Morrow and several great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life service will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday August 10, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, Kansas 67219.



