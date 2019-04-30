Nunley, Dolly J. 90, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Sunday April 28, 2019 in Wichita. Dolly was born the daughter of James and Myrtle Ratcliff on December 9, 1928 in Graham, Texas. Dolly and Frank Nunley were united in marriage on December 31, 1957 in Oklahoma. Dolly enjoyed sewing and always made clothing for her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Teresa M. Nunley; great-granddaughter, Emily Diehl; and ten siblings. Survivors include her loving husband, Frank Nunley; sons, Scott (Roberta) Nunley, Clifford Robinson; grandchildren, Rita (Donald) Diehl, Randy (Angie) Nunley, Bryan (Gina) Nunley, Kyle (Kaydee) Nunley, Jamie (Tilor) Nunley, Logan Nunley, Matthew Nunley; 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1 to 2pm with funeral service following at 2pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019, both at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 30, 2019