GODDARD-Bolin, Dolores A. 81, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. Born December 18, 1937 at Leavenworth, KS, she was a registered nurse, homemaker and a longtime volunteer with the American Red Cross. Dolores is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; son, Larry; brother, Fr. George Bertels; and sister, Sr. Marie Ann Bertels. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Gelvin (Gary), Debbie Stoll (Pete), Rose Ann Ohmart (Michael Kelley); son, Mark Bolin (Carrie); ten grandchildren and eleven great- grandchildren. Visitation with family present, Tuesday, February 19th, 2-5 pm at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, 213 W. Wichita, Colwich, KS. Recitation of the Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 19 and Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 20, both at St. Mark Catholic Church. Memorials have been established in her name with St. Mark Catholic Church, 19230 W. 29th St. N, Colwich, KS. 67030 and the American Red Cross Blood Services, 707 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203.
Wulf-Ast Mortuary
213 W Wichita Ave
Colwich, KS 67030
(316) 796-0894
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019