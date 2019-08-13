Dolores Ann Hemmen

Hemmen, Dolores Ann 87, retired bank officer, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Benton House in Lenexa, Kansas, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Visitation, 6:30 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., both Tuesday, August 13, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hemmen; granddaughter, Abigail Lewis; parents, Nicholas and Rose Mainz; adoptive parents, F.B. and Ann Thomas; 12 brothers and sisters. Survivors: daughters, Debbie (Steve) Lieurance of Overland Park, Dana (John) Lewis of Lenexa, Diane (Bob) Berning of Goddard; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; Memorial established with Ascend Hospice, 4550 W. 109th, Overland Park, KS 66207. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 13, 2019
