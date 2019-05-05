Dolores Ann O'Hearn

O'Hearn, Dolores Ann age 90, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Dolores was born April 10, 1929 in Wagner, South Dakota. She was a devoted and awesome mother, wife, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Donna (Robert) Perona, Susan Louise (Dave) Garner, Barbara Ann O'Hearn; sons, Timothy Lawrence (Terri) O'Hearn, Donovan Patrick (Donita) O'Hearn, and Matthew Edward (Julie) O'Hearn; brother, James (Cathy) Riley; 18 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Rosary will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 8 p.m., St Anne's Catholic Church. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Resthaven Mortuary. Flowers may be sent to Resthaven Mortuary at 11800 W Hwy 54, Wichita, Kansas 67209. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.