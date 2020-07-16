Engelhardt, Dolores Bogner Dulohery 86, retired registered nurse, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Viewing, 1:00-6:00 p.m., at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West followed by a Rosary at 7:30 p.m., at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, both Thursday, July 16. Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 17, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Visitation, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, July 17, at Ziegler Funeral Home in Dodge City. Graveside Service, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Alma Bogner; first husband, Dennis Dulohery; second husband, Robert Engelhardt; sister, Darlene Gleason; brothers, Donald, Dennis and Delbert Bogner; stepdaughter, Debra Nolan. Survivors, sister, Donna (Leroy) Schawe of Dodge City; brother, Duane (Nancy) Bogner of Paola; stepson, Robert Engelhardt of Ellsworth; sisters-in-law, Maureen Bogner of Kingman, Diane Bogner of Leavenworth, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 430 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com