Caine, Dolores Darlene 88, retired from Boeing Wichita Aircraft Shipping & former Wichita Board of Education employee, died Sunday, July 28, 2019. Preceded in death by her husbands, Charles "Chuck" Caine, Robert L. Dannels; parents, C.O. and Edna Gaynell McDonald; brothers, Jack and William "Gene" Eugene McDonald. Survived by sons, George (Kathryn) of Garden City, KS and Marc (Bruce Kliewer) Caine of Wichita; daughter, Gaye Beyer of Wichita; grandchildren, Dustin, Cameron (Ashley Clawson) and Taylor Caine, Sydney and Greyson Beyer; great-grandchild, Hayden Everly Caine; brothers, Danny and David (Margo) McDonald of Derby, KS. A memorial has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Private family services. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 31, 2019