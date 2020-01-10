HALSTEAD-Holcomb, Dolores 87, of Halstead KS, passed away on January 6, 2020. She was born in Catesby, OK on December 12, 1932 to Fred and Lula Hoch. Dolores was united in marriage to Earl Duane Holcomb in 1950 and to this union 5 children were born. She is survived by her son Bill Holcomb, daughter Donella (Doug) Spaulding and son James Holcomb, 14 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl, son Damon, daughter Debra Darrah, son-in-law Robert Darrah, her brother Willie, and her parents. A private graveside service was held on Thursday, January 9th at Toronto Township Cemetery in Toronto, Kansas. A private family Celebration of Life has been planned in lieu of funeral services.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 10, 2020