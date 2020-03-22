Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores June "Dee" Swafford. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Swafford, Dolores June "Dee" 83, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born December 13, 1936 to Aaron and Wilsonia (Shields) Thorington in Parsons, KS. Dolores graduated from Parsons High School in 1954. That same year she married Kenneth Manners. They later divorced. In 1975 she married Ray Swafford and relocated to Wichita, KS. Dolores worked at Blue Cross / Blue Shield of Kansas, KAKE TV and Aquila Energy where she retired as Senior Gas Supply Representative in 1999. She was past-President of Desk & Derrick of Wichita and Women in Energy and a member of Wichita Area Petroleum Landmen. She was an avid volunteer at the American Red Cross, American Diabetes Association, Chapel Hill United Methodist Church and The Lord's Diner. After retiring, Dolores worked at Chick-Fil-A as a hostess, and was known as "Miss Dee". She enjoyed gardening, golfing, and spending time with her family most of all. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Swafford; son, Timothy Alan Manners; step-son, Dale Swafford; 2 sisters; and 1 brother. Dolores is survived by her son, Daniel (Amy) Manners; daughter, Candace (Gary Schrag) Manners; step-daughter, Mary (Mark) Toben; grandchildren, Luke (Erica) Manners, Molly (Craig) Coomes and Samuel (Carrie) Manners; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In light of current gathering restrictions, a private Memorial Service will take place followed by inurnment at Oakwood Cemetery in Parsons, KS at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 1550 N. Chapel Hill St., Wichita, KS 67206 or the American Diabetes Association, 608 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67203.

