Kolden, Dolores 86, passed away on Feb. 16, 2019. She is survived by her children, Dennis Cancello, Darlene Foster, Dawn Verboom, and Dean Kolden; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Louie Bresciani. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane Kolden; and 2 brothers, John and Al Bresciani. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2019
