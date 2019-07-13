Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores M. (Heimerman) Albert. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

YATES CENTER-Albert, Dolores M. (Heimerman) 82, of Yates Center, KS passed away unexpectedly July 10, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born on June 1, 1937 to Leo and Mary (Puetz) Heimerman in Colwich, KS. She attended Andale High School, married Reinhard J. Albert in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Dec 10, 1954 beginning her journey as a farm wife and mother on their small place in Colwich. They moved in 1964 to a farm near Piqua, Ks and then later to Yates Center upon retiring from the farm. In addition to working in the fields and vegetable garden Dolores used her talents as an excellent seamstress, florist and cook outside the home. Her biggest joy was preparing meals for family and friends any time day or night, one would never turn away her fried chicken. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Alter Society of St. Martin's of Piqua and St. Joseph, Yates Center. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Reinhard (2009) and infant daughters Kathleen and Karen (1969), brother Don Heimerman. She is survived by her son Dwayne (Julie) Albert of Yates Center, daughters Audine (Dennis) Stuhlsatz of Wichita, Beverly (Bill) Dillon of Independence, Ks, Diana (Dick) Jones and Carolyn (Jerry) Steinforth of Yates Center. She has 14 grandchildren, Ronnie, Ryan, Renae, Sarah, Jacob, Amanda, Jared, Hannah, Jessica, Leslie, Brandon, Nick, Paige and Jeremy, two step sons Anthony and Tyler Keenan, 19 great-grandchildren. Also surviving brothers LeRoy Heimerman, Eugene Heimerman of Garden Plain, Ks, sister Darlene (Shorty) Yost of Wichita, many nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Visitation on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home, 310 W. Rutledge, Yates Center, 6-8:00 pm. Services Monday, July 15th Rosary at 10:00 followed by Mass at 10:30 and Burial, all at St. Martin's Catholic Church & Cemetery, Piqua. Memorial established with St. Martin's Cemetery Fund.

