Sublett, Dominick Michael 17, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born September 26, 2002 in Wichita, KS. Dominick enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He loved American muscle cars. Dominick is survived by his parents, Joseph Sublett, Sr. and Jennifer Brown; siblings Blake Reese, Joseph Sublett, Jr., Briella Sublett, and AvaGrace Sublett; grandparents, Michelle Sublett, Evelyn Brown, Terry (Tina) Sublett, and Doug (Patty) Brown; girlfriend, Sam Spunaugle; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation: Friday, October 18, 2019, from 4 to 8 pm at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67213. Funeral: 11 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at Reflection Pointe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made via PayPal to [email protected] www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019