MARQUETTE-McCoy, Don A. 93, of Marquette, Kansas, passed away Thursday, October 3rd, 2019. Don was born in Nowata, Oklahoma on September 5, 1926, a son of the late David and Madelyn McCoy. He was a World War II veteran and member of the . Survivors include his daughter, Donna Albert (Leonard); son, Mike McCoy (Karen); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. There will be a private family service at his final resting place in Nowata, Oklahoma. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit carlsonfh.net or Facebook. A Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home service.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 5, 2019