Don C. Burrows Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burrows, Don C., Sr. 87, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence and went to be with his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. He served in the Navy and retired from Boeing in 1995. He is survived by his wife, Mary Burrows of 69 years. They had 3 children Don Burrows Jr. (Terri), Kathy Young, and Sherry Sudduth (Dennis) along with 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He battled with cancer the last part of his life, but kept the faith to the very end. His presence will be missed, but we know he is with the Lord. No services will be held. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved