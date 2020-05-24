Burrows, Don C., Sr. 87, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence and went to be with his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. He served in the Navy and retired from Boeing in 1995. He is survived by his wife, Mary Burrows of 69 years. They had 3 children Don Burrows Jr. (Terri), Kathy Young, and Sherry Sudduth (Dennis) along with 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He battled with cancer the last part of his life, but kept the faith to the very end. His presence will be missed, but we know he is with the Lord. No services will be held. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.