Sucht, Don F. 81, passed away April 30th, 2020. Born November 22, 1938 to William C. Sucht & Sarah C. Sucht in Burdett, KS where he also attended high school. Don went on to serve in the Army for 2 yrs. After the military he moved to Wichita, KS & owned and operated restaurants, motels and a club. Lastly, he operated his own general maintenance business. Together for 30 + years he is survived by life partner Sherry Bracken; aughter Misty Kesterson; granddaughters Zoey & Savanah and many loved ones. He will be greatly missed. Services pending. www. bakerfhwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.
