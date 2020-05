Or Copy this URL to Share

Sucht, Don F. In loving memory of Don. He was born Novermber 22, 1938 in Larned, KS and entered rest April 30, 2020. Service took place with honors on Thursday, May 7 at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery Chapel, preceding graveside. Psalm 116:8 "For you have delivered my soul from death, my eyes from tears, my feet from stumbling." He will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store